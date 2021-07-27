Man charged with 4 felonies following incident at Lebanon YMCA

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged Gordon Mitchell four counts of sexual misconduct for exposing his genitals to 4 underage girls at the Lebanon YMCA.

Investigators say Mitchell was working out on the elliptical when he stopped and sat on a chair near where the YMCA Summer Day Camp was happening. They say he then took out his genitals in front of underage girls. They say it continued on for several minutes and only stopped because the camp lined up to go to the bathroom.

Mitchell admitted to police he has done this before. While officers interviewed the girls, one of them said this also happened last year, but she was afraid to say anything because she didn’t think anyone would believe her.

All four girls say this made them uncomfortable.

Mitchell was booked into the Camden County jail and was released on June 26.

