Man from Oklahoma drowns in the Elk River near Noel, Mo.

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEAR NOEL, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joel Pascual, 27, of Commerce, Oklahoma drowned in the Elk River Monday afternoon.

The patrol says Pascual was wading in the river, then went into deeper water around 5:00 p.m. Pascual wasn’t able to swim back to shore.

The drowning happened about 3 miles north of Noel.

