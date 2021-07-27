Man from Oklahoma drowns in the Elk River near Noel, Mo.

NEAR NOEL, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joel Pascual, 27, of Commerce, Oklahoma drowned in the Elk River Monday afternoon.

The patrol says Pascual was wading in the river, then went into deeper water around 5:00 p.m. Pascual wasn’t able to swim back to shore.

The drowning happened about 3 miles north of Noel.

