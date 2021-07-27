Advertisement

Missouri Attorney General: Couple from reform school should be jailed

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office says a southwest Missouri couple charged with multiple counts of abuse at a reform school should be back in jail.

Schmitt’s office criticized a judge who placed Boyd and Stephanie Householder on house arrest after a hastily called court hearing Friday.

The Householders are charged with abusing girls at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch they operated near Humansville. They pleaded not guilty in March. Their attorneys said the couple has health issues that cannot be treated adequately in jail. Schmitt’s office said the Householders’ attorney provided no evidence of the couple’s medical conditions.

