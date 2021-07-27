Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to present State of State address on economic development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Governor Mike Parson will be in Springfield on Tuesday to deliver his annual State of the State address to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. He will be presenting some of the key legislative moves over the past year regarding economic development.

Parson will speak on Missouri’s strong economic recovery, efforts around workforce development and transportation investment, along with his vision for the future of the state.

Locally, Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Morrow said they saw lead activity drop during the middle of last year but it bounced back. He said in the middle of uncertain economic times businesses came or expanded here in the Ozarks. A few examples are John Deere Reman, Amazon and American Airlines.

”For businesses they have to be accelerating forward or they begin to go the other way,” said Morrow. “We saw a lot of activity, that that doesn’t mean that a lot of activity was happening everywhere. Here in the Springfield region, a lot of the fundamentals looked really good. We have a growing population, tremendous workforce training resources here in the area.”

Morrow said Springfield has great advantages for being a transportation hub, which helps attracting new businesses to the area.

“All businesses, small businesses and large businesses alike are always looking even in the midst of uncertain economic times, said Morrow. “The smart ones are looking for where their net expansion will take place, when the opportunity presents itself.”

The event is sold out but can be streamed online. Governor Parson is scheduled to talk around noon.

You can find the link to watch the livestream here.

