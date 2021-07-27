Advertisement

Pinto horse Warpaint retiring from Chiefs football games

Kansas City Chiefs mascot Warpaint makes an appearance after a touchdown in the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs mascot Warpaint makes an appearance after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are retiring Warpaint the horse, president Mark Donovan said Monday at training camp.

Warpaint is a two-time Pinto World Champion who galloped on the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before games and after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

The pinto horse was originally ridden by a man in full Native American headdress. For years, a cheerleader has ridden Warpaint instead as the Chiefs distance themselves from Native American imagery.

Last season the Chiefs prohibited fans from wearing headdresses or war paint amid a push for more cultural sensitivity, and began pushing for a subtle change to the tomahawk chop celebration amid complaints that it’s racist. Cheerleaders used a closed fist instead of an open palm to signal the beating of a drum. The team typically has a celebrity or other guest of honor beat a large drum before the start of the game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: CoxHealth
Springfield hospital CEOs report 27 COVID-19 hospital deaths over the weekend
Courtesy: Family of Carol Jones
Springfield businesswoman, philanthropist Carol Jones dies
COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
Employees walk off the job at Springfield's Aviary Cafe.
Springfield’s Aviary Cafe workers walk out, asking for better wages
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 900 cases; Arkansas adds 600+ cases

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk speaks during a news conference to introduce Eliah...
Missouri AD Jim Sterk to step down after 5 years in position
Dr. Tommy Burnett, who spent almost a half-century at Missouri State University as a teacher...
Missouri State’s most successful coach remembered not for athletic accomplishments, but for his heart
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12