Popular Spokane, Mo. restaurant renovating after fire, reopening early 2022

SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Gateway Cafe is under renovation after being closed since a fire tore through the restaurant in May.

Gina and Todd Leatherman bought Gateway Cafe in 2020. The Leathermans say the fire started in the men’s bathroom, likely caused by lightning.

“We had poured our hearts into the last year and we were literally watching it go up in flames,” Gina says.

At first, they didn’t know if they could afford to rebuild because of the extensive damage.

“We recognize definitely the grace of God and His hand in the entire process and that too is a pivotal moment to be able to learn and grow and succeed,” Gina says.

Both Gina and Todd say the community has been offering so much support to them over the last three months. Gateway Cafe has been a staple in the area for decades and the Leathermans plan to continue that tradition.

“The main table here is what’s called the liars table or better known as the table of knowledge,” Todd says. “That’s our regulars that are here two to three times a day for a lot of people. It’s been devastating to them. We now instead of meeting here, some of them meet at a gas station or another local diner.”

Despite the difficulties of the last few months, Gina says they’re looking forward to what’s next for the restaurant and all it can bring to the community.

“We’re embracing it as a challenge,” Gina says. “We’re embracing it as an opportunity and we’re embracing it as an opportunity to make changes, to do things that aren’t putting us within the confine of the current footprint of the building even. We’re going to be able to do things that we weren’t able to do had this not happened.”

The goal is to have the cafe reopened by early next year. With these renovations, Todd says they’re adding a lot of new improvements to the restaurant.

“New handicapped bathrooms that are a necessity now,” Todd says. “The entry way is not handicap accessible. We have to build a new entry way. With those we have to expand the building in order to keep the same table space.”

Those renovations also include an expansion to the kitchen and additional seating.

“That’s going to make it so much more efficient and be able to handle the new patrons of over 200 now,” Todd says.

