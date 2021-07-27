Salem utility billing concerns get the attention of state officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility bills are a big concern around the Ozarks.

We’ve covered this issue many times over the years, most recently in Salem.

Last month we were out at a board of alderman meeting where concerns of high bills, some as much, as $2000 were discussed. It was then the city admitted the upgrade did not go as planned.

The state auditor is now looking into this after a petition was submitted by customers.

State Representative, Ron Copeland says he’s also paying attention.

“It’s not going unnoticed. I’m keeping this information a top priority,” he said.

He says complaints about the utility billing issues in Salem are making their way to his office.

“Here and there contact me about the bills and the issues that are arising,” said Copeland.

Many people, telling him, what they’ve been telling us, they smart meters, installed nearly two years ago have generated costs beyond their means.

“They live day to day, month to month and this electric bill issue really caught people off guard. Its a burden especially with this COVID situation,” said Copeland.

The city is now considering increasing the electricity rates 4.4 percent each month.

In an email, city administrator, Ray Walden, tells us the increase will be used to cover costs associated with the cold snap earlier this year.

“These people didn’t ask for this problem. They got this problem on them because of what the meters, they changed and all the billing issues that came up. Salem should be, and I think they are trying to be accommodating,” said Copeland.

The city will continue to work with people on payment arrangements to keep their service connected.

However, these concerns brought on by customers, is now catching the attention of state officials.

“I’m a true believer that local levels should be taking care of that. I’m just kind of watching that, right now, to see what’s going on and see if it gets to the fact to where I need to step in or get the state to step in,” said Copeland.

We received confirmation from Nicole Galloway’s office that a petition for an audit was submitted last week.

Walden says the city has not received notice of it yet.

City officials say they are still considering the rate increase though no final decision has been made yet.

They are scheduled to meet Monday, August 2.

