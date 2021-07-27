Advertisement

Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing’s Olympic debut

Carissa Moore, center, of the United States, wearing her gold medal, South Africa's Bianca...
Carissa Moore, center, of the United States, wearing her gold medal, South Africa's Bianca Buitendag, left, holding her silver medal, and Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki, who won the bronze medal, celebrate on the podium in the women's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.(Olivier Morin/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — A series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut but two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals.

Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program.

The 28-year-old Moore is the darling child prodigy who could beat the boys and grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer.

She says it’s been “a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here.”

