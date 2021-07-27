Advertisement

Shannon County prosecutor dismisses harassment charge against man

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - The Shannon County prosecutor says she dropped charges against a man once accused of harassing his neighbor.

Prosecutor Jodie Brumble dismissed a felony harassment charge against Roger Rector.

Investigators say a family accused Rector of harassing his nine-year-old neighbor. The family said the then fourth-grader was scare of her neighbor because of his actions.

Prosecutor Brumble said the victim and her family was no longer cooperating with the case. A judge issued subpoenas, but nobody is able to locate them.

