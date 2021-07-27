Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. begins prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County daily, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department began prioritizing case investigation efforts.

Director of Health Katie Towns announced case investigators have begun to prioritize COVID-19 investigations for individuals under the age of 12 who haven’t yet been authorized to receive vaccine. As capacity allows, case investigators will also prioritize cases in workplaces or facilities that become a hotspot for new infections.

All other individuals testing positive will receive a text message with a form that should be completed to document the timeline of illness and close contacts. Individuals are strongly encouraged to submit the form to the Health Department and immediately notify individuals with whom they’ve had close contact, to help slow the spread of disease in our community.

Those who test positive but do not have access to text messaging or internet, can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 to request a callback from a case investigator.

Additionally, the health department will no longer provide personalized release from isolation letters for patients to provide employers, schools, etc. Those needing documentation to show that they are able to be release from isolation can download a Criteria for Release from Isolation memo at health.springfieldmo.gov/qi. If additional information related to your personal situation is needed, please consult with your primary care physician.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.