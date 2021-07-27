Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. begins prioritizing COVID-19 case investigations

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County daily, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department began prioritizing case investigation efforts.

Director of Health Katie Towns announced case investigators have begun to prioritize COVID-19 investigations for individuals under the age of 12 who haven’t yet been authorized to receive vaccine. As capacity allows, case investigators will also prioritize cases in workplaces or facilities that become a hotspot for new infections.

All other individuals testing positive will receive a text message with a form that should be completed to document the timeline of illness and close contacts. Individuals are strongly encouraged to submit the form to the Health Department and immediately notify individuals with whom they’ve had close contact, to help slow the spread of disease in our community.

Those who test positive but do not have access to text messaging or internet, can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 to request a callback from a case investigator.

Additionally, the health department will no longer provide personalized release from isolation letters for patients to provide employers, schools, etc. Those needing documentation to show that they are able to be release from isolation can download a Criteria for Release from Isolation memo at health.springfieldmo.gov/qi. If additional information related to your personal situation is needed, please consult with your primary care physician.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: CoxHealth
Springfield hospital CEOs report 27 COVID-19 hospital deaths over the weekend
Courtesy: Family of Carol Jones
Springfield businesswoman, philanthropist Carol Jones dies
COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record numbers and hospitals are beginning to see more...
Monett man, 26, regrets not getting vaccinated after recent COVID-19 diagnosis
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Employees walk off the job at Springfield's Aviary Cafe.
Springfield’s Aviary Cafe workers walk out, asking for better wages

Latest News

CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Missouri works to boost vaccinations as COVID-19 worsens
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies...
Arkansas governor, top lawmakers to meet on mask mandate ban