Camden County prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting at Lake of the Ozarks bar in May

Tariq Brewer/Camden County Jail
Tariq Brewer/Camden County Jail(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor filed a murder charge in a two-month investigation into a deadly shooting at a Lake of the Ozarks bar.

Chad Tariq Brewer, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge ordered Brewer jailed without bond.

Investigators say Brewer shot Vonza Watson in the chest at the Lazy Gators on May 29. Watson later died from his injuries. The investigation revealed a fight between several led up to the shooting. Investigators uncovered video footage from a bar patron showing Brewer raise his arm, then fire the shot. Bar surveillance showed him inside throughout the night.

Watson was a rapper and visual artist going by the state name of VNZA.

