Advertisement

City of Springfield searching for crossing guards for upcoming school year

Courtesy: City of Springfield
Courtesy: City of Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CrossSafe, the contract agency managing crossing guards for Springfield Public Schools, needs crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

Crossing guard shifts are typically 55 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon on all days school is in session. Guards are paid $14.20 per hour with training provided. Those interested must have a willingness to work outside in all weather conditions and have the ability to stand for 1-2 hours at a time and hold a stop paddle.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, all crossing guards are required to wear masks for the protection of themselves and the students and pedestrians they serve.

“The most rewarding part of being a crossing guard is knowing at the end of each day you helped contribute to the safety and well-being of the students and families you serve,” says CrossSafe Supervisor Josh Allen. “You become invested in the community and there is great purpose in that. It is a very meaningful calling.”

The city of Springfield and Springfield Public Schools partner to provide crossing guard services at approximately 26 locations across the city.

“We’ve found that crossing guard positions are perfect for retirees, stay-at-home moms, even those who work from home or have a flexible work schedule,” says City Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “Guards care about serving the community and keeping our students safe.”

To learn more and apply, see the online job posting or call 417-619-2899.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Courtesy: Alonda Jones
Firefighters battle fire on square in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Firefighters release names of mother, 3 children killed in house fire in south Springfield
Derik Osborn faces two counts of second-degree murder in death of girlfriend and unborn baby.
Judge convicts Springfield man guilty of killing girlfriend, unborn child
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Firefighters are taking extra precautions in this hot weather.
Heat exhaustion is a concern for firefighters during the hot weather
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox
Benton County (Mo.) sheriff prioritizing dispatch calls because lack of deputies
FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a person jogs past a sign encouraging social...
St. Louis County Council votes to rescind new mask mandate
National Avenue and Pacific Street
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of National Avenue to close in north Springfield