City of Springfield searching for crossing guards for upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CrossSafe, the contract agency managing crossing guards for Springfield Public Schools, needs crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

Crossing guard shifts are typically 55 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon on all days school is in session. Guards are paid $14.20 per hour with training provided. Those interested must have a willingness to work outside in all weather conditions and have the ability to stand for 1-2 hours at a time and hold a stop paddle.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, all crossing guards are required to wear masks for the protection of themselves and the students and pedestrians they serve.

“The most rewarding part of being a crossing guard is knowing at the end of each day you helped contribute to the safety and well-being of the students and families you serve,” says CrossSafe Supervisor Josh Allen. “You become invested in the community and there is great purpose in that. It is a very meaningful calling.”

The city of Springfield and Springfield Public Schools partner to provide crossing guard services at approximately 26 locations across the city.

“We’ve found that crossing guard positions are perfect for retirees, stay-at-home moms, even those who work from home or have a flexible work schedule,” says City Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “Guards care about serving the community and keeping our students safe.”

To learn more and apply, see the online job posting or call 417-619-2899.

