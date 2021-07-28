Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say Donald L. Southard is accused of stealing and property damage.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Donald L. Southard, 40
Donald L. Southard, 40(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. He’s charged with stealing and property damage. Officers are looking for 40-year-old Donald L. Southard. Detectives say he’s a suspect in burglaries, car thefts and drug crimes.

Southard is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has dark hair and blue eyes. Police say Southard could be in Greene County, but also has connections in Howell County. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
