Family of mother, 3 children killed in house fire thank Springfield community for condolences

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of July 23 at their home on South Lone Pine.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a mother, three children killed in a house fire thanked the Springfield community for its heartfelt condolences.

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of July 23 at their home on South Lone Pine. Young’s husband and the children’s father survived the fire.

Marlena’s brother and sister-in-law released a statement to KY3 News.

“The entire Rivera family in Colorado and West Virginia want to send our love and support to the Springfield community and want to thank them for their support and heartfelt condolences during this difficult time and to all the wonderful people that have reached to us directly we thank you! and we want thank local fire fighters and Emts for all they did and their heroic efforts. We loved Marlena and her children Neveah, Rayden and little Samantha very much and we will miss them immensely.”

Investigators say they are investigating what caused the fire. Firefighters arrived to a fire in the back of the home around 6:30 a.m. It then spread into the home.

The three children attended Pershing School, a few blocks from the home. School leaders say they have communicated with school staff and parents about the tragedy, offering resources and support.

