Kansas City’s mayor reinstating indoor masking mandate

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday he is reinstating the city’s indoor masking mandate.

It begins Monday, August 2. It lasts through August 28. The mandate covers all ages five-years-old and up, regardless of a COVID-19 vaccination status.

The push to require masks comes as Missouri deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases that began in rural areas, where vaccination rates are low, and spread to cities.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, vowed in a tweet to sue even before Lucas released details on the masking order, saying he thinks the mandate is “about politics & control, not science.” Lucas fired back in a tweet, saying, “What are you suing about? Do you want us to just schedule a debate on Fox News so you can get the press? I’m down!” Schmitt sued the officials in St. Louis County after they announced a masking mandate.

