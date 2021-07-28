Leigh’s Lost and Found: Mark your calendars for a special meet and greet adoption event for 4 the Love of K9′s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found, a unique opportunity for you to meet and adopt some of the harder to place dogs from a local rescue organization.

4 the Love of K9′s is hosting its first ever Yappy Hour on July 31st and where they’re holding it, means you can bring your own dogs to do a meet and greet, right on the spot.

Dogs like 10 year old Rascal will get a chance to shine at this weekend’s event, being held at the Bark Yard.

Volunteer Cassie Womack says, “it’s just really good exposure for our foster dogs. Since we don’t have a shelter, there’s not physical space for people to come see the dogs available, other than online.”

Rhonda Grojean says, “I have Nyla. She’s four years old. She’s a Pomeranian breeder release.”

4 the Love of K9′s is bringing 20 plus dogs to the indoor/outdoor dog park to meet potential adopters.

“Boo is 10. He’s our diabetic Schnauzer mix.”

Most of them have a sad back story.

Ingrid Fehr tells us, “Zack is 14 years old. He came into rescue when his owner went into the hospital and then died.”

But through loving fosters, they’ve survived and thrived and are ready to meet their potential forever families on Saturday.

Ashley Friend with 4 the Love of K9′s says, “feel free to bring your dogs and meet and greet with your dog and some of our dogs. We have been telling people if there is a specific dog you want to introduce your dog to, to let us know so we can make sure that dog is here.”

The rescue is also hoping the event will help them find some new foster families to join their program, so they can keeping saving dogs that need the most help.

Cassie says, “it’s so rewarding. Once you get to see that, they found their perfect home and their perfect new siblings and parents, it’s so nice and rewarding to see that and know you’re a part of that.”

If you’d like to attend, the Yappy Hour is this Saturday, July 31st, at the Bark Yard at 3110 E. Cherry in Springfield. The event runs from 4-9pm.

You can contact 4 the Love of K9′s at the link below to request a specific dog to be brought to the event to do a meet and greet.

