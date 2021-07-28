Advertisement

Quick fixes during the heat to get your AC in tip top shape

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While water and finding shade are the obvious ways to stay cool, if your air conditioning unit is not in tip top shape, you will feel just as uncomfortable inside as outside.

The HVAC companies are working overtime. Check your unit thoroughly before calling in the professionals.

“We’re running probably about eight to ten calls a day. We’re trying to keep on top of our calls and not put many of them off tomorrow,” Rick Low, with HVAC Master in Springfield said.

Temperatures this week are hotter than what AC units can handle.

“For Springfield, Missouri it’s designed for 92 degrees,” Low said,

The heat will strain your AC. Step outside and check the unit for icing around the lines. This is a sign your unit has frozen up. This could mean one of two things. First, your filter may need changing. Shut off the unit and set the fan to auto. This will melt the ice in about an hour.

“If we lose air flow, we lose cooling capacity. The filter can be your best friend. The cheapest thing you can do is just keep a clean filter,” Low said.

Change the filter while you wait for the ice to melt.

If this fix doesn’t work, your unit may need a charge. This requires a service company.

Next, check that the coils inside your unit are clean.

“If they get plugged up with dirt, this unit can’t transfer the heat that is needed,” Low said.

Low said some units are easy to clean yourself, but recommends calling in for a service if they are dirty.

Even after your unit is serviced, you will not notice a temperature change until nighttime.

“You’ll feel the humidity go down if your house, but you won’t really see that drop temperature until the sun sets,” Low said.

If you are without AC, keep the curtains and shades shut. Sitting in front of a fan with a bowl of ice will also make things a little more comfortable.

Make sure your ceiling fans are spinning the proper direction. In the summer, your fans should rotate counterclockwise. This will push air straight down and make it feel cooler. In the winter, switch your fans to clockwise. This will pull cooler air up and keep the room warmer.

Just like how you need to check for air leaks in the winter, you also need to check for them in the summer. Seal all gaps around doors and windows.

The type of clothing you wear matters. Light and loose fitting clothing will make you feel cooler than tighter clothes or darker colored clothes. This is because light colors reflect more sunlight, while dark colors absorb the sun’s rays and heats you up.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alonda Jones
Firefighters battle fire on square in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Firefighters release names of mother, 3 children killed in house fire in south Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,150+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Derik Osborn faces two counts of second-degree murder in death of girlfriend and unborn baby.
Judge convicts Springfield man guilty of killing girlfriend, unborn child

Latest News

Businesses in Mountain Grove, Mo. preparing to rebuild after collapse, fire
Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges scores as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is late on the...
Reyes 2 HRs, drive almost hits bicyclist, Indians top Cards
The heat keeping HVAC repair shops busy in the Ozarks
Missouri State Highway Patrol sees surge in 9-1-1 hang up calls on Table Rock Lake