Springfield businesses address CDC’s masking reversal for vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control says it is taking a step back recommending everyone vaccinated or not wear a mask in places with high COVID numbers.

Some Springfield businesses are considering doing that too. Kelcie Davis owner of Wax and Lash by Kelse gets up close to most of her clients. She gets very close to them to apply eyelash extensions and wax. The new CDC reversal struck a chord with her, even though she is fully vaccinated.

“I will do my best to protect myself which then protects my clients,” Davis says about considering masking again for herself. “But no I won’t require [clients] to wear one.”

With COVID-19 cases rising in Springfield, some business owners are noticing more people reacting without being required to already.

“When the mask mandate got lifted a lot of people weren’t wearing them and then now that this Delta variant has kind of come up out of the woodwork more and more people are wearing masks,” Kaitlin Oxenreider, co-owner of Pappos Pizzeria says.

She says Pappos Pizza is not requiring staff or customers to wear one. They may choose to do so. They say they will keep that policy unless the health department requires otherwise, which they would follow.

Kaleidoscope Ink tattoo and piercing shop in Springfield posted on its Facebook Tuesday, starting Wednesday the shop would be requiring those getting pierced or tattooed to wear a mask. They say the new policy has been met with understanding and most people who came into their shop today, even just to browse the store, had one on.

