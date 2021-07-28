Stone County, Mo. prosecutor files charges in shooting in Hurley, Mo.

HURLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County prosecutor filed charges in a shooting in Hurley.

Darrell Allen Henry faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say the incident happened on July 20. Investigators say he fired his gun several times during a dispute, hitting the victim in the forearm. The wound hospitalized the victim.

