Stone County, Mo. prosecutor files charges in shooting in Hurley, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HURLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County prosecutor filed charges in a shooting in Hurley.

Darrell Allen Henry faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say the incident happened on July 20. Investigators say he fired his gun several times during a dispute, hitting the victim in the forearm. The wound hospitalized the victim.

