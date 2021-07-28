Advertisement

Swimming pool hours extended in Springfield to provide relief from the heat

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A heat advisory is in effect for most of Missouri through Thursday. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending pool hours to help you stay cool.

Fassnight Pool at 1300 S. Campbell Avenue will stay open until 8:00 Wednesday night. Silver Springs Pool at 1100 N. Hampton Avenue will stay open until 8:00 Thursday night.

Outdoor pool admission is $3/youth and seniors, $4/adults, 1-5:30 p.m. Admission drops to $1 or free with a canned food donation every day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and that discount rate also extends to 8 p.m. when pools remain open late. Food donations benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

The public is also welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain shows every hour on the hour, and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, as well as Jordan Valley Ice Park, open their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s location and entrance lobby hours are:

735 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Hours vary, approximately 12-8 p.m. daily

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Courtesy: Alonda Jones
Firefighters battle fire on square in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Firefighters release names of mother, 3 children killed in house fire in south Springfield
Derik Osborn faces two counts of second-degree murder in death of girlfriend and unborn baby.
Judge convicts Springfield man guilty of killing girlfriend, unborn child
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

National Avenue and Pacific Street
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of National Avenue to close in north Springfield
The heat index will climb above 100° by early afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting even hotter
Getting even hotter today
New visitor policy in effect at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.