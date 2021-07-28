Swimming pool hours extended in Springfield to provide relief from the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A heat advisory is in effect for most of Missouri through Thursday. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending pool hours to help you stay cool.

Fassnight Pool at 1300 S. Campbell Avenue will stay open until 8:00 Wednesday night. Silver Springs Pool at 1100 N. Hampton Avenue will stay open until 8:00 Thursday night.

Outdoor pool admission is $3/youth and seniors, $4/adults, 1-5:30 p.m. Admission drops to $1 or free with a canned food donation every day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and that discount rate also extends to 8 p.m. when pools remain open late. Food donations benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

The public is also welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain shows every hour on the hour, and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, as well as Jordan Valley Ice Park, open their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s location and entrance lobby hours are:

735 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Hours vary, approximately 12-8 p.m. daily

