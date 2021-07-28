TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of National Avenue to close in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utility crews could spend several hours on Wednesday repairing a damaged utility pole.

A car crashed into the pole near Pacific Street Wednesday morning. The driver wasn’t hurt.

CU also says equipment was damaged in the crash.

Crews will have to close one southbound lane while they make repairs. CU isn’t reporting any power outages.

