Traffic Alert: Crash closes lane of I-44 in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has closed a lane of I-44 in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway around 2 p.m. Crews closed the right lane of the interstate.

Investigators say it is a non-injury crash.

