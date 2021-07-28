Traffic Alert: Crash closes lane of I-44 in Springfield
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has closed a lane of I-44 in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway around 2 p.m. Crews closed the right lane of the interstate.
Investigators say it is a non-injury crash.
