2nd drowning reported this week on the Elk River near Noel, Mo.

NEAR NOEL, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from San Antonio, Texas died from injuries she suffered after her canoe capsized on the Elk River north of Noel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Maria Reyes, 46, became trapped under water after her canoe hit a tree Tuesday afternoon.

Reyes was taken to a hospital in Joplin where she died from her injuries Tuesday night.

On Monday, Joel Pascual, 27, of Commerce, Oklahoma drowned in the same area of the Elk River. The patrol says Pascual was wading in the river, then went into deeper water around 5:00 p.m. Pascual wasn’t able to swim back to shore.

