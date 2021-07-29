Camden County prosecutors charged a second man in a shooting death at a Lake of the Ozarks bar

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor filed a murder charge against a second man wanted in a shooting death at a Lake of the Ozarks bar in May.

Craig Hawkins, 23, of Jefferson City faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vonza Watson. A judge ordered him jailed without bond. Prosecutors charged Chad Tariq Brewer, 29 of first-degree murder in the case.

Investigators say Brewer was the shooter. They say he shot Vonza Watson in the abdomen at the Lazy Gators on May 29. Camden County Prosecutor J. Caleb Cunningham says a fight broke out between Watson and several people shortly before the shooting.

