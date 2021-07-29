Advertisement

Camden County prosecutors charged a second man in a shooting death at a Lake of the Ozarks bar

Craig Hawkins, 23, of Jefferson City faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vonza...
Craig Hawkins, 23, of Jefferson City faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vonza Watson.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor filed a murder charge against a second man wanted in a shooting death at a Lake of the Ozarks bar in May.

Craig Hawkins, 23, of Jefferson City faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vonza Watson. A judge ordered him jailed without bond. Prosecutors charged Chad Tariq Brewer, 29 of first-degree murder in the case.

Investigators say Brewer was the shooter. They say he shot Vonza Watson in the abdomen at the Lazy Gators on May 29. Camden County Prosecutor J. Caleb Cunningham says a fight broke out between Watson and several people shortly before the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of...
Family of mother, 3 children killed in house fire thanks Springfield community for condolences
Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Dept. of Agriculture confirms Asian longhorned tick confirmed in Greene County
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,250+ cases
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is shown in the first period during an...
Saad to Blues, Perry to Lightning: Recent champs add winners
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban
PICTURES: Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash