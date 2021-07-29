Don’t be caught off guard if you receive this weather alert

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When severe weather is near, do not rely solely on outdoor warning sirens.

Outdoor sirens are a critical part of the warning process, however, a recent study published in a American Meteorological Society journal found more turn to their smartphones for weather alerts.

While the KY3 First Alert Weather app sends out custom alerts for all severe and hazardous weather events, the National Weather Service also sends out alerts, similar to the Amber Alert system. The alert pings your phone when hazardous weather is nearby.

NWS only sends out tornado and flash flood alerts. Starting August 2, the NWS alerts will include destructive severe thunderstorms.

“Not all severe thunderstorms are going to produce the same magnitude hail or wind damage. In the case of a severe thunderstorm that we anticipate producing 80-mile-per-hour or greater winds and or baseball sized hail, we’re going to send off a Wireless Emergency Alert that’s going to go directly to people’s cell phones,” Steve Runnels, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Springfield, said.

The NWS is making a distinction between severe thunderstorms and destructive severe thunderstorms.

The criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning is when winds greater than 60-miles-per-hour is expected, with one inch hail. A destructive severe thunderstorm is even more dangerous.

“Anytime the National Weather Service issues a warning, it is potentially going to be a life threatening event. But in this case, if we can really drive home the threat is being truly life threatening destructive in nature,” Runnels said.

Destructive severe thunderstorm warning alerts are sent to phones when winds greater that 80-miles-per-hour and baseball sized hail is expected.

The criteria for sending the alerts to phones is not the same as what activates the outdoor sirens.

“The other process we utilize is if we have a report and verify a wind speed of 75-miles-per-hour or greater,” Larry Woods, the Emergency Manager for Greene county, said.

Woods says with the addition of the phone alerts, his partners may have to revisit the outdoor warning siren criteria.

“Potentially mesh these policies together so that everything is congruent and there isn’t ambiguity or confusion as to when sirens are activated,” Woods said.

“The National Weather Service fortunately, very rarely sees a severe thunderstorm that reaches the magnitude necessary for the wireless emergency alerts to trigger. But it’s nice to have this tool in the toolbox to alert people,” Runnels said,

While these alerts will automatically ping your phone, you can get advanced warning of storms by downloading the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Setting up KY3 station alerts:

Go into your app Press the three lines in the top right corner Click Settings Under notification preferences, toggle on Station Notifications

Setting up KY3 weather alerts:

Go into your app Press the three lines in the top right corner Click Settings Under Weather Notification Types toggle on which weather alerts you would like to receive

