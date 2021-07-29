Advertisement

Drury University and Evangel University announce move-in day plan

The fall semester will start soon which means students will be moving back to Springfield.
The fall semester will start soon which means students will be moving back to Springfield.(ky3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The fall semester will start soon which means students will be moving back to Springfield. Drury University and Evangel University will welcome students back on campus on August 20. Both universities will follow safety protocols on move-in day to limit foot traffic due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Each dorm on Drury’s campus will have their set move in time for students. Students are only able to have two guests to assist them with unpacking. Evangel has no restrictions on the number of guests at this time.

”We have a year of experience,” said Michael Kolstad, Vice President for University Advancement at Evangel University. “Now we know very much what we need to do and how to do it. We want to test the students and find them, catch them before they can spread the virus to others. We’ve got a certain level of confidence that we didn’t have a year ago because we just simply didn’t know how this was going to play out. So like I said, we’ve got a plan,” said Kolstad.

Both universities will require students to show proof of their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. Drury is asking student’s guests to provide that as well.

”That’s been our message to students for the last few weeks,” said Mike Brothers, Director of University Relations at Drury University. We’re going to hit it really hard in August leading up to that time because for students the best thing they can do is get vaccinated now, and allow time for full vaccinations to take effect, build those antibodies, have their card with them. They can kind of just move in as normal,” said Brothers.

Evangel will have rapid testing for COVID-19 on campus during move in day. Drury says they are in the works to have rapid testing too. If a student would receive a positive test, they’ll have the option to go home or quarantine in another dorm.

You can access Drury University’s move in day plan here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of...
Family of mother, 3 children killed in house fire thanks Springfield community for condolences
Missouri Dept. of Agriculture confirms Asian longhorned tick confirmed in Greene County
small child
Greene Co. health officials say COVID-19 cases among young children are rising at an alarming rate
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,150+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases

Latest News

Moms and Money Discovery Center
Thursday will bring the hottest temperatures of the week so far, with middle and a few upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s all about the heat
Heat continues through Friday
2nd drowning reported this week on the Elk River near Noel, Mo.