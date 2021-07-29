Drury University and Evangel University announce move-in day plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The fall semester will start soon which means students will be moving back to Springfield. Drury University and Evangel University will welcome students back on campus on August 20. Both universities will follow safety protocols on move-in day to limit foot traffic due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Each dorm on Drury’s campus will have their set move in time for students. Students are only able to have two guests to assist them with unpacking. Evangel has no restrictions on the number of guests at this time.

”We have a year of experience,” said Michael Kolstad, Vice President for University Advancement at Evangel University. “Now we know very much what we need to do and how to do it. We want to test the students and find them, catch them before they can spread the virus to others. We’ve got a certain level of confidence that we didn’t have a year ago because we just simply didn’t know how this was going to play out. So like I said, we’ve got a plan,” said Kolstad.

Both universities will require students to show proof of their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. Drury is asking student’s guests to provide that as well.

”That’s been our message to students for the last few weeks,” said Mike Brothers, Director of University Relations at Drury University. We’re going to hit it really hard in August leading up to that time because for students the best thing they can do is get vaccinated now, and allow time for full vaccinations to take effect, build those antibodies, have their card with them. They can kind of just move in as normal,” said Brothers.

Evangel will have rapid testing for COVID-19 on campus during move in day. Drury says they are in the works to have rapid testing too. If a student would receive a positive test, they’ll have the option to go home or quarantine in another dorm.

