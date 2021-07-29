Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says he won’t run for Senate in 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, dashing hopes of some Democrats who thought Nixon had the best chance to beat a Republican in the increasingly conservative state.

Nixon, an attorney, said in a statement that he believe he “will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth.”

Nixon, 65, served as governor from 2009 to 2017. Before that he served four terms as Missouri attorney general.

Missouri’s current attorney general, Eric Schmitt, is among the Republican candidates who have announced Senate bids since incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek a third term. Other GOP candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Announced Democratic candidates have less name recognition. They include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, Air Force veteran Jewell Kelly Jr., activist Timothy Shepard, and businessman Spencer Toder.

