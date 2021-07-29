Advertisement

Greene County lawmakers host a vaccine clinic Saturday

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County lawmakers will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 31 to get more of the population vaccinated.

The event will be held at Missouri State Parking Lot 39, near Kentwood Hall from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m..

This is the first bipartisan vaccine clinic held for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that it doesn’t matter what political affiliation you are doesn’t matter what religion you are, it doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is. We love our neighbors above all else, and this is a great opportunity for us to lead by example,” said State Rep. Betsy Fogle.

State Senator Lincoln Hough says he has received positive responses about this clinic.

“the word is getting out. I hope we can keep getting the word out. And we’ll have a good event on Saturday,” said Senator Hough.

As the Delta variant makes its way through southwest Missouri, both legislators say they want to help do their part.

“Our hospitals are full if if they’re either at capacity or near capacity. It’s a sad fact that right now, 90% of those individuals in our health care system are not vaccinated,” said State Sen. Hough.

”Our numbers were increasing, and our hospital CEOs were asking for help. And as elected officials, it is our privilege and our honor to serve our community however we can,” said State Rep. Fogle.

