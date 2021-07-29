Greene County Sheriff’s Office holds jobs booth at Ozark Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find new employees at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Deputies set up a job booth inside the fairgrounds to find new employees. Deputy Jason Winston says the office needs a large amount of positions filled.

“Right now we need 154 positions filled for the new jail to be fully staffed,” said Winston.

The job booth is inside the West Hall of the E-Plex at the Ozark Fairgrounds. It remains open through the fair.

Deputy Winston said he is an example of how you can grow with this job.

“When I started here, I was a detention officer, then I went to patrol, I went to a little bit in the civil division,” said Winston. “Now I’m the public information’s officer. There’s so much room to advance your career, to promote.”

The sheriff’s office is looking for mainly detention officers, medical officials, and other positions, but Deputy Winston said don’t hesitate to apply.

“People think because of their age, or their build or stature that it wouldn’t qualify them for detentions and that’s not true at all,” said Winston. We have all types of different people that work for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.”

You do not need a law enforcement degree to apply.

“I would encourage you to just apply, go online put in your application. And see where you go, you never know,” said Winston.

You can also apply online at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office website.

