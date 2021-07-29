Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - An Ash Grove, Missouri man died after he suffered injuries in an altercation with several at Stockton Lake.

The incident happened July 24 at a bar at a marina on Mutton Creek.

Investigators say the altercation was over a jet ski. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, in his 20s, knocked unconscious. He later died from his injuries. An autopsy showed no signs of physical injury, but instead he died from an internal brain hemorrhage. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of...
Family of mother, 3 children killed in house fire thanks Springfield community for condolences
Missouri Dept. of Agriculture confirms Asian longhorned tick confirmed in Greene County
small child
Greene Co. health officials say COVID-19 cases among young children are rising at an alarming rate
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,150+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches practice during the NFL football team's...
Left guard Joe Thuney giving boost to Chiefs’ offensive line
Discovery Center of Springfield is a hands on, interactive museum.
Moms and Money: Discovery Center of Springfield
Moms and Money: Discovery Center of Springfield
Thursday will bring the hottest temperatures of the week so far, with middle and a few upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s all about the heat