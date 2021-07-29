Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - An Ash Grove, Missouri man died after he suffered injuries in an altercation with several at Stockton Lake.

The incident happened July 24 at a bar at a marina on Mutton Creek.

Investigators say the altercation was over a jet ski. Emergency crews arrived to find the man, in his 20s, knocked unconscious. He later died from his injuries. An autopsy showed no signs of physical injury, but instead he died from an internal brain hemorrhage. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

