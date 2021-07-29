Advertisement

Missouri State University researchers uncover dangerous tick in Greene County

Missouri State University researchers found the Asian longhorned tick on MSU property just...
Missouri State University researchers found the Asian longhorned tick on MSU property just northwest of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University researchers uncovered a species of ticks putting our cattle population at risk.

They found the Asian longhorned tick on MSU property just northwest of Springfield. Dr. David Claborn and his students have researched the tick for the last two years as a partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. They also found Lone Star and dog ticks.

The Asian Longhorned tick can produce as many as 1,000 offspring without mating. The ticks are light brown and often smaller than a sesame seed. The Centers for Disease Control tested the ticks. One of them tested positive.

Dr. Claborn says the news comes just as their contract with the state on tick research is ending.

“So we started looking, basically in conservation areas first, and we looked all over the state. And two years ago, we didn’t find it,” said Dr. Claborn. “Well this year is when we found them, and very few of them, but they’re there.”

The CDC says this type of tick doesn’t seem to be as attracted to humans, but it can cause disease in cattle. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recommends farmers check livestock or regularly, keep grass and weeds trimmed and contact a vet about any large infestations.

Research on the presence of tick species in Missouri continues through a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Still University. Residents are asked to send ticks to the University through September 2022 so that University researchers can study the distribution of ticks in Missouri and any human pathogens transmitted by those ticks. For more information, or to find out how to submit a sample, visit Missouri ticks and tick-borne pathogen surveillance (atsu.edu).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeh, 13, Rayden, 11 and Samantha, 6, died in the fire on the morning of...
Family of mother, 3 children killed in house fire thanks Springfield community for condolences
Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Dept. of Agriculture confirms Asian longhorned tick confirmed in Greene County
small child
Greene Co. health officials say COVID-19 cases among young children are rising at an alarming rate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report nearly 2,150+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases

Latest News

Registered Nurse Chris Murphy walks 31-year-old Daryl Barker through breathing techniques...
Ravages of COVID-19 surge evident inside Lake of the Ozarks hospital
Arkansas judge orders state to resume extra jobless aid
Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s all about the heat
Ozarks Healthcare/West Plains, Mo.
Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo. opens COVID-19 ward after record hospitalizations, changes visitor restrictions