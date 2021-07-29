Missouri State University researchers uncover dangerous tick in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University researchers uncovered a species of ticks putting our cattle population at risk.

They found the Asian longhorned tick on MSU property just northwest of Springfield. Dr. David Claborn and his students have researched the tick for the last two years as a partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. They also found Lone Star and dog ticks.

The Asian Longhorned tick can produce as many as 1,000 offspring without mating. The ticks are light brown and often smaller than a sesame seed. The Centers for Disease Control tested the ticks. One of them tested positive.

Dr. Claborn says the news comes just as their contract with the state on tick research is ending.

“So we started looking, basically in conservation areas first, and we looked all over the state. And two years ago, we didn’t find it,” said Dr. Claborn. “Well this year is when we found them, and very few of them, but they’re there.”

The CDC says this type of tick doesn’t seem to be as attracted to humans, but it can cause disease in cattle. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recommends farmers check livestock or regularly, keep grass and weeds trimmed and contact a vet about any large infestations.

Research on the presence of tick species in Missouri continues through a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Still University. Residents are asked to send ticks to the University through September 2022 so that University researchers can study the distribution of ticks in Missouri and any human pathogens transmitted by those ticks. For more information, or to find out how to submit a sample, visit Missouri ticks and tick-borne pathogen surveillance (atsu.edu).

