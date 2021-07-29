Officers arrest gunman outside Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark . (KY3) - Officers arrested a gunman outside of Baxter Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

Daniel Chentnik, 32, of Gassville, Arkansas faces charges for aggravated assault, terroristic threat and resisting arrest. Police say he was audibly upset when he pulled into the parking lot near Baxter Regional’s emergency room entrance.

”It was overheard by another employee of the hospital that he couldn’t pull the trigger himself, that he was going to make the police take his life,” said Mike Armstrong, who is director of security at the hospital.

Two guards, Armando Delgado and Josh Fletcher with Baxter Regional’s security team, quickly responded. Armstrong says the two were able to triangulate the gunman forcing him away from the entrance until backup arrived.

”Our job at that point is to maintain the safety and the welfare of people who utilize our hospital,” said Armstrong. “I do believe their ability to coordinate together is what deterred the man from attempting to enter the building.”

Once Mountain Home Police Department was on the scene, officers detained the gunman.

”We were able to actually get him to put his weapon down, he had a full tactical vest on as well,” said Assistant Chief Bubba Jones with Mountain Home Police Department. “Then, (we) were able to Taser him, take him down to gain custody of him.”

Baxter Regional President Ron Peterson says a “potentially horrific event” was avoided in large part of the efforts of Baxter Regional Security and police.

”We train for these types of things, our officers we spend a lot of time training for this, and our officers handled the situation very well,” said Jones.

”I train these guys on how to respond to these situations,” said Armstrong. “But, having the courage to stand between the hospital and somebody’s ability to cause harm or danger to the hospital, you can’t train that.“

