Pet peeve or illegal move? Driving with a dog on your lap.

By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We get numerous questions at Fact Finders about driving laws and rules. The question: Is it legal to drive while holding a dog? The answer is --- YES.

However, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure says it’s not a good idea. And you could get a ticket.

Here’s that scenario. If there’s a dog in your lap and it’s obvious that dog is causing you to weave all over the road that’s going to catch a trooper’s attention. And, more than likely you will get a ticket and a fine.

“We don’t look at it any different than any other type of distraction, whether it’s, you know, reading a cell phone, phone usage of some sort. Anything that could potentially inhibit you from an evasive maneuver,” advised Sergeant McClure.

If you get ticketed, it would be for careless and imprudent driving. That’s a class B misdemeanor unless there’s a crash involved. Then, you have bigger problems.

If you can do it keep the pet in the passenger seat, the back seat or better yet put your dog in a pet taxi.

If you have something you want us to investigate -- email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

