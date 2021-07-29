Springfield churches continue to offer in-person and online services to combat COVID-19 case surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The surge of the delta variant across the Ozarks has many concerned about large gatherings once again.

That includes church services.

Some still only offering virtual services. While others are only holding in person services.

Turning Point Church in north Springfield offers both and is stepping up their efforts to educate their congregation on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We think because the doors closed the church has closed. The church has not closed. The church is alive and thriving,” said the senior pastor’s wife Ashanti Tate.

Media lead for the church Leonard Horton said, “The church is us. It’s not what happens in these four walls.”

“Our motto is you count, we care. We can’t follow through with that if we can’t be in touch with each other,” said parishioner and church leader Michelle Williams.

However throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic many of the congregations around the Ozarks have been challenged to stay in touch.

“To have the isolation that we had a year ago or a little less than a year ago, I think it was challenging on everyone,” said Williams.

Many turned to online and social media platforms to deliver sermons when the stay-at-home order was in place.

All these months later those options are still being offered.

“We will continue to do what we need to do to make sure they get fed the word,” said Horton.

Some churches, like Turning Point, had to get creative.

“We have some who are 80 some that are 90. We had to kind of go old school and make CDs for them and deliver it to their homes. They were very appreciative of that because it kept them connected,” said Horton.

Though many churches are open there are safety protocols in place. Some offer less seating to allow social distancing. In addition, there are temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations.

Senior pastor Terrence Tate said, “You can be safe. You’re comfortable. You’re spaced out. You can just enjoy Jesus!”

Leaders at Turning Point Church are taking it a step further. They are partnering with Jordan Valley to offer a vaccination clinic. Along with an incentive to enter a drawing for a cash prize.

“I’m so adamant that we bring change in the community. Sometimes as leaders you’ve got to put your money where your mouth is,” said Ashanti Tate.

They are hoping to improve the community’s vaccination rates with a goal of getting back to normal.

“My hope is in Christ. My hope is in this community. We are going to get through this,” said Williams.

If you are interested in Turning Point Church’s vaccination clinic and your chance to win a cash prize head to their location on north national Sunday August 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

