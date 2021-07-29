Taste of the Ozarks: Blackberry BBQ Sauce
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a twist on a BBQ sauce.
Blackberry BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 ½ cups fresh wild blackberries rinsed and drained
- 1 cup water
- ¾ cup ketchup
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon yellow prepared mustard
- 2 teaspoons Sriracha
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- In a medium sized sauce pan combine 2 ½ cups of the blackberries with all remaining ingredients except the water.
- Using a hand held blender, blend all ingredients to desired consistency. Heat to medium heat, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the water and the remaining whole berries. Increase heat to a low boil, stirring constantly.
- Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or to desired thickness. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.
- Remove from heat and cool. Pour into a clean quart jar and seal. Refrigerate
