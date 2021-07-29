Taste of the Ozarks: Blackberry BBQ Sauce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a twist on a BBQ sauce.

Blackberry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups fresh wild blackberries rinsed and drained

1 cup water

¾ cup ketchup

½ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon yellow prepared mustard

2 teaspoons Sriracha

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

In a medium sized sauce pan combine 2 ½ cups of the blackberries with all remaining ingredients except the water.

Using a hand held blender, blend all ingredients to desired consistency. Heat to medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the water and the remaining whole berries. Increase heat to a low boil, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or to desired thickness. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.