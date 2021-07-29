Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Blackberry BBQ Sauce

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a twist on a BBQ sauce.

Blackberry BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 ½ cups fresh wild blackberries rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup water
  • ¾ cup ketchup
  • ½ cup dark brown sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon yellow prepared mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha
  • 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • In a medium sized sauce pan combine 2 ½ cups of the blackberries with all remaining ingredients except the water.
  • Using a hand held blender, blend all ingredients to desired consistency. Heat to medium heat, stirring occasionally.
  • Stir in the water and the remaining whole berries. Increase heat to a low boil, stirring constantly.
  • Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or to desired thickness. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.
  • Remove from heat and cool. Pour into a clean quart jar and seal. Refrigerate

