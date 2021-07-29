Advertisement

UPDATE: Viewer tip leads to Greene County forgery suspect’s arrest

Springfield police are also questioning Lucas Dunn about a deadly shooting.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 28
Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 28(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police credit a fugitive’s arrest to tips from KY3 viewers. 28-year-old Lucas Dunn is now in the Greene County jail and detectives say he could be connected to more serious crimes. Springfield police are questioning Dunn about a deadly shooting that happened on North Broadway on June 10.

Lucas Chauncey Dunn Charges: Forgery, Stealing
Lucas Chauncey Dunn Charges: Forgery, Stealing(Springfield Police Department)

KY3 featured Lucas Dunn as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on June 22. Officers arrested him on July 25. He’s currently charged with four counts of forgery, and trafficking stolen identities. If you have a Crime Stoppers tip call 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
