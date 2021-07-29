UPDATE: Viewer tip leads to Greene County forgery suspect’s arrest
Springfield police are also questioning Lucas Dunn about a deadly shooting.
Jul. 28, 2021
Springfield police credit a fugitive’s arrest to tips from KY3 viewers. 28-year-old Lucas Dunn is now in the Greene County jail and detectives say he could be connected to more serious crimes. Springfield police are questioning Dunn about a deadly shooting that happened on North Broadway on June 10.
KY3 featured Lucas Dunn as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on June 22. Officers arrested him on July 25. He’s currently charged with four counts of forgery, and trafficking stolen identities. If you have a Crime Stoppers tip call 417-869-TIPS (8477).
