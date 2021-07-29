UPDATE: Viewer tip leads to Greene County forgery suspect’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 28 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police credit a fugitive’s arrest to tips from KY3 viewers. 28-year-old Lucas Dunn is now in the Greene County jail and detectives say he could be connected to more serious crimes. Springfield police are questioning Dunn about a deadly shooting that happened on North Broadway on June 10.

Lucas Chauncey Dunn Charges: Forgery, Stealing (Springfield Police Department)

KY3 featured Lucas Dunn as a Crime Stoppers fugitive on June 22. Officers arrested him on July 25. He’s currently charged with four counts of forgery, and trafficking stolen identities. If you have a Crime Stoppers tip call 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.