Vaccination appointments are hard to come by in rural areas

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - If you want to get vaccinated in Ozark County, you have to go to the health department. And if you miss it one day, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to try again.

“I mean if they were trying to get in for surgery or something like that, we would look at that and consider that,” said Rhonda Sutur, Ozark County Health Department administrator. “But there are ten doses in a vial, and you have to use it in a timeframe, so you’d have to waste the rest.”

Sutur said that at their vaccination clinic two weeks ago, the health department gave 45 vaccinations. Today, they gave 75. She says the word is out that the Delta variant is spreading in the Ozarks, and it’s affecting a younger population.

Kerry McKee got his first shot today. He said he did it to protect his infant son. “I’ve heard it through different people, to do it, and I’ve had other ones say not to do it,” said McKee. “But I’ve got a little boy and I decided to do it to save him. I don’t want to be around other people and get him sick.”

The baby’s mother, Katie Wilson, also got her first shot today. She was wary of the vaccine at first but now has decided it’s safe. “My parents got it, my sister got it, my brother got it,” said Wilson. “They’re all fine.”

Sutur said if you are unsure about what to do about getting vaccinated, talk to your doctor. “Because it is a hard decision for people to make, I feel like, said Sutur. “Should they take it or not take it, and which one should they take?”

The Ozark County health department offers vaccinations on Thursday, every two weeks. Appointments are not required but are requested. Call (417) 679-4172 to schedule. For those who need transportation, contact OATS Transit, at (888)-875-6287, or oatstransit.org. Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost of transportation to get vaccinated, as will many private insurance companies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.