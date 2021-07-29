Western Taney County Fire District reminds community of its free smoke alarm installation and batteries

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -After responding to a fire earlier this week at a house with no smoke alarms, the Western Taney County Fire District is reminding the community it will install them for you for free.

The fire started at Cedar Hill Estates shortly after 5 a.m. on July 26. The family did make it out safe, but didn’t have working smoke alarms.

One neighbor said he didn’t know the fire district would provide smoke alarms to the community.

“That seems super helpful especially if they’ll put them in for free, these trailers can go up in like five minutes, I mean it’s bad they’re like that,” Chris Nelson said.

Chris Nelson said he woke up to the sound of fire engines arriving behind his house.

”We just kind of heard all the alarms and things going off, everyone was okay and also the pets were good,” Nelson said.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt said if you’re in a deep sleep the smoke and the carbon monoxide can send you into a deeper sleep.

”The only choice you have and the only thing that can help you is a working smoke alarm,” Chief Chris Berndt said.

Chief Berndt said you won’t always smell the smoke in these emergency situations.

”We’ve been trained from small children that when there is a noise you wake and that’s what the smoke alarm does,” Chief Berndt said.

He said the placement of your smoke alarm is very important as well.

”You need to install the smoke alarm near your sleeping areas so it should be in your bedroom and in the hallway outside your bedroom,” said Chief Berndt.

Almost three weeks ago the fire district participated in a canvas workshop where it went door to door checking and replacing smoke alarms for the community.

”We knocked on 156 doors, we installed 18 new smoke alarms and we replaced seven batteries,” Chief Berndt said.

Chief Berndt said they are hoping to do the next smoke alarm workshop in October during fire prevention week, but you can reach out anytime to receive a new one.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.