6 chimps removed from Missouri facility under court order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Six chimpanzees have been removed from their caretaker under a court order after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed in 2016 that the chimps were being held in inadequate conditions.

The chimps were removed Wednesday from a Festus-area facility. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service oversaw the removal of the chimps out of concern their caretaker, Tonia Haddix, or others would try to block the effort. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Haddix was in violation of a consent decree she signed to provide better care for the chimps.

The chimps’ removal came a day after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused an emergency request to put it on hold.

