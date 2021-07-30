Absentee voting available in Greene County on Saturday and Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you live in Republic, the Brookline Fire Protection District or the Walnut Grove School District you can cast an absentee ballot Saturday or Monday. Those three entities have money issues on the ballot on Tuesday.

You can cast your ballot at the Election Center at 1126 North Boonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

You need to bring a proper form of identification.

To see the sample ballots for the election on Tuesday, click below.

