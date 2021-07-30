Advertisement

Absentee voting available in Greene County on Saturday and Monday

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you live in Republic, the Brookline Fire Protection District or the Walnut Grove School District you can cast an absentee ballot Saturday or Monday. Those three entities have money issues on the ballot on Tuesday.

You can cast your ballot at the Election Center at 1126 North Boonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

You need to bring a proper form of identification.

To see the sample ballots for the election on Tuesday, click below.

Sample Ballots

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban
The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Latest News

Parts of the eastern and central Ozarks could see scattered storms along a weak front this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisories through Saturday, then relief
Heat continues into Saturday
Peggy celebrated her birthday in style. No, it was not by playing BINGO.
Ozarks Life: Peggy Lamb's 96th birthday puts other birthdays to shame
Deadly crash on Glenstone Avenue
Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield