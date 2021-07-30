Beating The Heat: How Dickerson Park Zoo zookeepers keep animals cool during summer heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dickerson Park Zoo is used to the summertime heat in the Ozarks.

There are so many different animals from diverse climates at the Dickerson Park Zoo. While many animals based on their native ranges can handle the heat when the temperatures get high, the goal is to keep the animals and zookeepers cool.

Weston Marquart is a zookeeper caring for South American and Australian animals at Dickerson Park Zoo. He said just like humans, it’s vital for animals to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated because they can overheat. This is why Marquart said they provide the animals with a little bit of everything; including air conditioning, misters, fans, shade, and frozen treats to cool off.

While zookeepers are helping animals beat the heat, Marquart said guests should be patient.

”Sometimes the animals might be hiding in the shade, they may be hiding in the misters, so you just have to look for them a little bit extra during hot temps,” explained Marquart. “Because they’re not moving around. They’re not as active as they are when it’s cooler. So they’re kind of hiding, keeping cool, just like we are.”

Brock Andrus, Tropical Asia zookeeper agreed. He works with siamangs, tigers, and elephants and said they have unique ways to beat the heat.

While some animals like sitting in the shade, he explained others like being in the water. This is why he provides multiple water sources to the animals, including splash pool areas, sprinklers, and even mud pits for the elephants to keep them cool.

Andrus said elephants love tossing mud on themselves and even sand as a tool to cool off and repel bugs.

Andrus said everything a zookeeper does to care for the animals during heat waves is vital, even if the animal is native to high temperatures.

“Although these guys are from tropical Asia, so they live right on the equator,” explained Andrus. “It’s not super abnormal temperatures. But these guys have lived their whole lives in human care. They’ve really never known the wild. So it’s our job to make sure that they stay healthy and safe in the summer months just like everyone else.”

All animals have access to fresh cool water which is generated through an electrical source to keep it cool year-round. Although many are not visible to guests, the zookeepers stressed that the animals have accessible fresh water at all times.

