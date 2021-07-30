Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield motorcycle thief misses police in just minutes

Security cameras captured the man riding the $5,000 bike to some Springfield apartments.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Security cameras captured the man riding the $5,000 bike to some Springfield apartments.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a motorcycle thief. Security video from July 22 shows a man riding the stolen motorcycle into the John B Hughes Apartments. The property is located at 2100 North Clifton in Springfield.

July 22 John B Hughes Apartments(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told deputies someone had stolen the Honda CBR 500 from the South Valley Apartments on June 27. The motorcycle is estimated to be worth $5,000.

A Springfield police officer found the stolen motorcycle at the John B Hughes Apartments on July 22.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A Springfield police officer recovered the bike after seeing it against a light pole at the John B Hughes Apartments. The security video shows the officer arrived about 15 minutes after the suspect left the area. Investigators say it’s possible he lives at the apartments and could be connected to other thefts.

July 22(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

