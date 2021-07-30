COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment expands to multiple Jordan Valley Community Health Center locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jordan Valley Community Health Center is working to expand access to a COVID-19 treatment, and at no cost to patients.

It’s been a week since Jordan Valley Community Health Center opened its monoclonal antibody infusion center at its Kansas and Grand location in Springfield, with the help of the state disaster medical assistance team. They’ve now treated more than 100 patients.

In addition to the Springfield infusion center, Jordan Valley is now making the treatment available at some of its other locations. It’s available now at its Lebanon location, where four patients have gotten the treatment, and starting next Wednesday, it will also be available at the Hollister clinic.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is an IV infusion for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of becoming hospitalized.

The clinics are offering the monoclonal antibody combo made by the company, Regeneron. It is given in the first 10 days of symptoms, and is under emergency use authorization. A phase three clinical trial showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 87 percent.

There is no cost to the patient, as the expanded access is part of a health equity initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Jordan Valley can do same day COVID-19 tests, followed by a telemedicine visit to find out if you qualify for the therapy. The infusion treatment takes up to an hour, and then patients are monitored for another hour.

They plan to keep the large Springfield infusion center open as long as necessary.

“It will be here as long as there is a need,” says Alexis Brown, Jordan Valley executive director of clinics. “So as we continue, everyday, we see more and more patients. So as that need continues to grow, it will stay. When we get to that point, kind of like vaccines, when we used that location for mass vaccine clinics, as that number starts to dwindle, then we’ll reevaluate.”

To find out if you’re eligible, get a referral, and book an appointment, you can call 1-833-TREAT-COVID. (1-833-874-2826) or learn more by visiting https://crushcovid.com.

