Cox Medical Center Branson holds annual ‘salute to first responders’ drive along with vaccine clinic

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Numerous law enforcement agencies and fire departments received a free meal Friday and a message of appreciation from health leaders at Cox Medical Center Branson.

Branson Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Huston said the support means everything to them.

“To have them reach out when I know the burden the hospital is carrying at this point with patients is just tremendous. It’s a great team,” Charlie Huston said.

Huston said, as first responders they work together all the time, but also see each other at their worst.

”We never have much of an opportunity to let our hair down and spend time together as just people who share a common bond so it’s a great time to be able to do that,” Huston said.

Dr. Tommy Trent, a Chief Medical officer for CoxHealth, said it has been a tough year for everyone.

”Because it’s been such a tough year, we really need to find ways to come around each other and lift each other up and this is just a small token from Cox and the people that serve this hospital to reach around and serve our community,” Tommy Trent said.

Trent said first responders also had an opportunity to get vaccinated at Friday’s event.

”Right inside the doors there are availability of vaccines. We have them on hand, we have them on sight ensure the public of their safety and provide that for them as a service to them,” Trent said.

One paramedic received her vaccine Friday.

”We really want to ensure we keep our community safe, but our first responders especially. They’re at the front line serving our entire community, so we want to ensure they have ample opportunity to get the vaccination should they want it,” Nurse Manager of Clinic Education Brittany Thompson said.

Next week from 9.a.m to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday there will be a mobile vaccine cart stationed in the outpatient center of the hospital for people still interested in receiving the vaccine. No appointments are needed.

