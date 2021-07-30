Advertisement

Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday July 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.

The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.

The 32-year-old Duffy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16. He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury.

Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He got off to a super start, going 4-1 with an 0.60 ERA after five outings.

Duffy began his major league career with the Royals in 2011, helped them win the 2015 World Series and was 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA while with Kansas City.

With 10 years in the big leagues and the last five with the same team, Duffy could have vetoed a trade. Instead, he’s going back to Southern California, where’s he from, and leaving a team out of playoff contention for a club in the thick of the race.

The Dodgers are three games behind San Francisco in the NL West after losing to the Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Los Angeles holds the top wild-card spot.

Duffy could fill the rotation spot that Trevor Bauer held. Bauer was played on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on July 2 under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Police and MLB are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against the pitcher, and his leave has been extended through Aug. 6.

The Dodgers designated outfielder DJ Peters for assignment to make room for Duffy.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban
The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Latest News

Moses Moody poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 14th...
Warriors draft Arkansas Razorbacks star Moses Moody
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) congratulates Salvador Perez (13) at home plate after...
Hernandez 6 innings for Royals in win over White Sox
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is shown in the first period during an...
Saad to Blues, Perry to Lightning: Recent champs add winners
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches practice during the NFL football team's...
Left guard Joe Thuney giving boost to Chiefs’ offensive line