Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a crash that killed a 32-year-old woman Thursday night.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when she lost control of her car on Glenstone Avenue near Division Street around 8:45 p.m. Police say the car hit a utility pole and a tree before it caught on fire.

The driver was the only one in the car. Her name hasn’t been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.