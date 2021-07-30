Advertisement

Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a crash that killed a 32-year-old woman Thursday night.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when she lost control of her car on Glenstone Avenue near Division Street around 8:45 p.m. Police say the car hit a utility pole and a tree before it caught on fire.

The driver was the only one in the car. Her name hasn’t been released.

