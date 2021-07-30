UPDATE: Springfield man found safe after Endangered Person Advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing.

Harold Lee Winchel, 61, disappeared on July 20 from an around North Jefferson Avenue. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped shirt, a dark-colored ball cap with a yellow logo, and white shoes.

Winchel is homeless, but is known to stay in the area of Kearney St. and Cresthaven Ave.

Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.