Advertisement

UPDATE: Springfield man found safe after Endangered Person Advisory

Harold Lee Winchel, 61, disappeared on July 20 from an around North Jefferson Avenue.
Harold Lee Winchel, 61, disappeared on July 20 from an around North Jefferson Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing.

Harold Lee Winchel, 61, disappeared on July 20 from an around North Jefferson Avenue. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped shirt, a dark-colored ball cap with a yellow logo, and white shoes.

Winchel is homeless, but is known to stay in the area of Kearney St. and Cresthaven Ave.

Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban
The crash happened in the 1 p.m. hour near Sunshine and U.S. 65.
Springfield Police Department officer injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Latest News

Peggy celebrated her birthday in style. No, it was not by playing BINGO.
Ozarks Life: Peggy Wolf’s 96th birthday puts other birthdays to shame
Ozarks Life: Peggy Wolf’s 96th birthday puts other birthdays to shame
Strong storms possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisories through Saturday, then relief
6 chimps removed from Missouri facility under court order