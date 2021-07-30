Escape the heat with these family-friendly activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t let the recent heat wave keep you from enjoying the outdoors. Here are some ways to enjoy the outdoors while staying cool.

Sheila and Tim Williams are visiting the Ozarks from Oklahoma. They escaped the heat Friday by checking out Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark.

“We’ve been in Branson all week, but it’s been hot there too,” Sheila said.

Wanetta Bright, who works for the cave, said, “We’re actually a historic landmark.”

Step back in time and into cooler temperatures as you travel into the cave.

“It was phenomenal how hot and muggy it was when we walked into the cave, and then instantly became cool as if there was a natural air conditioner inside,” Sheila said.

You’ll find what used to be a swimming pool inside the cave, with water temperatures sitting in the 50′s. However, you cannot swim inside the cave now.

“It’s a natural match for the summer. You have a place to take the kids, and it’s definitely more comfortable than standing around outside in the sun somewhere,” Bright said.

Bright said the cave is a great way to enjoy the natural beauty of the Ozarks, while also learning the rich history of the Osaga Indians who lived there and the caves used by the Union troops during the Civil War.

Prices and tour information can be found by clicking HERE.

A trip to the local public pools will also cool you down. Prices are $3 for kids 3-17 and $4 for adults. If you arrive after 5:30 p.m. admission is $1, or if you bring a canned food item, then admission to the local public pools is free. Learn more by clicking HERE.

Take a float down the river or canoe at Lake Springfield to help cool off. Click HERE for prices and boat rental information.

Four-year-old Monroe Wisecup showed KY3 around her favorite summer activity. Splashing around at Jordan Valley Park. The park is free and a great way to cool off, while still enjoying the sunshine.

“I like to be in the water, or the sandbox,” Monroe said, “cause the water’s cold.”

Springfield Conservation Nature Center offers trails under thick tree canopies. When you are under the trees you escape the heat. It is great exercise while also staying out of the direct sunlight.

