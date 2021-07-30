Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat relief is just a day away

Showers and storms tonight
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Need help cooling off? Here’s a list of cooling centers across Missouri.

Today is the last day for temperatures in the 90s until at least next weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for counties out west. We’re starting to see some of the heat advisories trimmed back a little. Even if you’re not in the advisory, it will be hot today.

Heat advisories still in effect
Heat advisories still in effect(KYTV)

Temperatures in the low and mid-90s with heat index values over 100 degrees.

One last hot day before the front arrives
One last hot day before the front arrives(KYTV)

Storms are tracking through northern Missouri during the early part of the day, a few of these showers and storms may clip our northern Ozark counties. These storms are forming off of a warm front. Better potential for rain exists late tonight and into tomorrow as the cold front advances south with some low pressure. Some heavy downpours, occasional gusty winds, and small hail can’t be ruled out as these storms move through.

Showers and storms tonight through early tomorrow
Showers and storms tonight through early tomorrow(KYTV)

Currently, the Ozarks are at a Marginal Risk for seeing strong to severe storms.

The front will bring cooler temperatures for much of the week with highs generally in the low to mid-80s. It will be a nice break from the stretch of 90s. Looking ahead at next weekend, and there is potential for the 90-degree temperatures to return.

Heat relief this week
Heat relief this week(KYTV)

