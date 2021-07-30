Advertisement

Mt. Vernon Library reopens after repairs from flood damage

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mt. Vernon Library has reopened after flood damage from several months ago forced them to close.

Two inches of water covered the floor of the Mt. Vernon Library back in March. It caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, forcing the library to temporarily close its doors.

Now, the library is now back open and ready for business. Kadence Oehlschlager loves to read, and she is excited to see the library reopen.

“Whenever they closed, it was very upsetting because I had to drive all the way to Monett quite frequently to go to the library because I really love to read,” said Oeclschlager.

Floodwaters began seeping into the building during a storm causing damage to the floors, walls, and equipment that would need to be repaired, costing around $100,000.

“Pretty much a nightmare. It was a lot of moving the furniture and getting it all, protecting the things we could protect,” said Library Branch Supervisor Cindy Rinker.

The repairs took longer than expected due to the labor shortage and shipping delays. The library continued to serve its patrons with curbside service and hosting summer reading programs at the American Legion building and Living Water Church.

“We’ve really missed our people and they’ve missed us. We’re glad to be back,” said Rinker.

“I was literally very excited. The first thing I did when I heard they were going to reopen was rush down her because I was just so excited,” said Oeclschlager.

The library will be hosting a grand opening celebration all next week. CLICK HERE for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group attacks man in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning
Witnesses and victims recall string of violent group attacks in downtown Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating man’s death from injuries in fight at Stockton Lake marina
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Springfield-Greene County officials withdraw request for alternate care site
Deadly crash on Glenstone Avenue
Driver killed in a crash near Evangel University in Springfield
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson declares public health emergency; calls special session to reverse school masking ban

Latest News

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri bill would offer unpaid leave to victims of domestic and sexual violence
Mt. Vernon Library reopens after repairs from flood damage
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the third inning of a baseball...
Cardinals add veteran pitchers Lester, Happ on final day of trade deadline
Six southwest Missouri residents charged for kidnapping, murder of man in July 2020
Katie Towns.
WATCH: Springfield Public Schools and health leaders update on COVID-19 cases and response