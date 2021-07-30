Mt. Vernon Library reopens after repairs from flood damage

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mt. Vernon Library has reopened after flood damage from several months ago forced them to close.

Two inches of water covered the floor of the Mt. Vernon Library back in March. It caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, forcing the library to temporarily close its doors.

Now, the library is now back open and ready for business. Kadence Oehlschlager loves to read, and she is excited to see the library reopen.

“Whenever they closed, it was very upsetting because I had to drive all the way to Monett quite frequently to go to the library because I really love to read,” said Oeclschlager.

Floodwaters began seeping into the building during a storm causing damage to the floors, walls, and equipment that would need to be repaired, costing around $100,000.

“Pretty much a nightmare. It was a lot of moving the furniture and getting it all, protecting the things we could protect,” said Library Branch Supervisor Cindy Rinker.

The repairs took longer than expected due to the labor shortage and shipping delays. The library continued to serve its patrons with curbside service and hosting summer reading programs at the American Legion building and Living Water Church.

“We’ve really missed our people and they’ve missed us. We’re glad to be back,” said Rinker.

“I was literally very excited. The first thing I did when I heard they were going to reopen was rush down her because I was just so excited,” said Oeclschlager.

The library will be hosting a grand opening celebration all next week. CLICK HERE for more information.

